Hayden White happy after hitting the half-century mark for Walsall

Hayden White.

White made it half-a-century of appearances as Walsall bowed out of the FA Cup against Swindon Town last weekend.

He arrived in September of last year as a free agent, after around 18 months on the sidelines with a broken leg.

The 26-year-old has now become a regular starter and on if he sees the milestone as progress, he said: “Definitely.

“Coming in as a free agent, off the back of the injury that I had, it took me a while to find form and fitness.

“The position the team was in at the time was quite difficult as well.

“So, I’m delighted to have made it to 50 games, and hopefully there’s a lot more to come.”

White was expected to start as the Saddlers looked to grab a win against Colchester today.

He feels his performances are getting better but still reckons he has room to improve along with the whole team – particularly in terms of keeping clean sheets.

“I think I’ve found a lot more consistency, although I still feel there’s more to come from us as a group, and personally too,” added White.

“I know I’m a good defender at this level.

“I’m relatively happy while knowing there’s more to come.

“I do feel like I’m getting there, but it’s still a new group and we’re still figuring out how each other plays.

“We’re getting used to different aspects of the game and patterns of play, things like that. It’s just about putting it all together.

“We’ve not been outplayed at all, really, although there was the Harrogate game recently that we didn’t deserve to get anything from.

“In terms of clean sheets, it’s something we need to get better at as a back four.