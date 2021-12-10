Walsall sticking to their guns in bid to turn things around

Liam Kinsella is set to return to the side in place of skipper Joss Labadie

Goals, and in turn regular wins, have proven difficult to come by for the Saddlers in recent times.

It has led to some fans calling for a change in formation, perhaps with a more conventional strike pairing.

Taylor has had similar thoughts, too, but having watched all their matches as of late back, he does not feel the set-up is the issue.

When asked if he had considered changing things as Walsall aim to beat Colchester tomorrow at the Banks’s Stadium, he explained: “I recruited players for a specific way of football.

“It’s really important when we look at games – you reflect and go through them – we create a huge amount of chances. Statistically, if I showed you the numbers, you wouldn’t believe it.

“We are missing chances. That’s the big thing. If I was sat here and felt what we were doing wasn’t right, and how we were playing wasn’t right, of course, I’d look at changing something.

“But I look at what we’re doing, and we create arguably more chances than the opposition, against near enough every team we play – if that’s at home or away.

“We have a lot of final third entries, and we build very well. But if there’s something we haven’t done well enough, it’s taking those opportunities.

“People are in the right areas. We’re not putting players into areas they’re not familiar with.

“I’m pleased with the formation, and the players understand it.”

Walsall are out to end a four-game winless run in all competitions.

Taylor added on the system: “You always think ‘do we need to tweak something and look at other things?’

“We talk about lots of things on a daily basis. You’re always looking for things to help you get to the next level.

“But I think the players, on the whole, are performing very well.

“We should be further up the table, but the reason we aren’t is because we haven’t taken the opportunities we’ve worked ever so hard to create.

“It’s something we constantly talk about, but I’m happy with how the players are performing within that system at the moment.”

Taylor, meanwhile, is also pleased with the options at his disposal.

Skipper Joss Labadie is set to miss out with a groin problem, but the Saddlers chief has a fair number of players to pick from for this clash with Hayden Mullins’ side.

“It’s a positive. It’s a difficult but great problem,” said Taylor.

“Obviously, there are players who’ll be disappointed they’re not in the team. That’s the most difficult part of the job.

“But my role is to pick a team we feel gives us the best chance of winning the game.