Search for consistency the frustration for Walsall boss Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers host Colchester on Saturday looking to restore some momentum to their season after a run of just one win in eight matches in all competitions.

Taylor’s team have shown encouraging signs during the opening months of his tenure but a lack of cutting edge and a tendency to concede sloppy goals has too often proved their downfall.

After Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Crawley, where they took the lead but paid the price for a defensive lapse, they sit mid-table in League Two, six points outside the play-off places.

The boss is convinced the Saddlers will eventually find a rhythm but admits there is plenty of progress still to be made.

He said: “There is huge potential in this team. It is frustrating for supporters when they watch us play and it is frustrating for myself, when I watch the players work on a daily basis.

“Expectation is a fantastic thing in football. It is there because I have firm belief in this group.

“It is not an excuse but they are still getting to understand each other and know each other. On Tuesday we weren’t the best version of us this season.

“We have produced performances this season which have been really good and some which have not been so good. The key word at any level of sport is consistency.

“As a group, we have to make sure the team which takes to the pitch on Saturday is capable of producing that consistent performance.”

The Saddlers have also now gone six home matches without a win and Tuesday’s final whistle was met with a smattering of boos from the crowd.

Asked about the home record, Taylor replied: “Is it a concern? Not necessarily. I don’t think it is overly pleasing. But the players have to learn to deal with the expectation when they come and play at home.

“Do we need to get better at that? Of course we do. But the performance levels have not been consistent enough this season.

"As a group we have threatened to put together a run of performances and we have not done it. In saying that, we didn’t get beaten on Tuesday.

"There are positives and I told the players they were disappointed than anyone at not winning. The reason is they have expectations of each other and how good they can be when they perform.