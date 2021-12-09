Brendan Kiernan: Walsall won’t dwell on draw

Brendan Kiernan

The Saddlers will head into the match looking to snap a run of six matches without a win at the Banks’s Stadium.

Kiernan’s fourth goal of the season looked to have put them on course for victory against Crawley but slack defending allowed Tom Nichols to level for the visitors.

Kiernan said: “We look at each other and we have another game in a few days. That is our perspective, as we have the chance to put it right.

“We don’t want it to linger, or think about it for too long. As a group we feel we are good at getting up and going again.

“Perspective is important. We’ve got something to build on, ended up getting a point. We wanted all three but it gives us something to attack.

“We are having a frustrating patch at the moment but how do you look at the point? You can take it as a negative, or a positive that you can build on.”

The Saddlers have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions but still sit just six points off the League Two play-off positions.

Kiernan added: “It is a game of small margins and at the moment that is what we feel we aren’t getting.

“Chances that could go in are going wide or hitting the keeper’s feet. When it all clicks I’m confident we will be firing.

“We are in early December and we have enough in the changing room to put a run of wins together. We did it earlier in the season.