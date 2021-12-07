Matt Taylor:No time for Walsall rest

Matt Taylor.

A busy schedule for the Saddlers continues as the Reds come to the Banks’s Stadium.

Walsall go into it having lost three in a row in all competitions and with a frustrating habit of missing chances, but Taylor insists there is no time for self-pity.

“We don’t have a huge amount of time on the training pitch with the players, but that’s the business. That’s football,” he said.

“It’s the relentless nature at this level, so therefore, we’ve got to deal with it. We’ve got to be better in front of goal.

“When things aren’t going the way you want, you start to doubt yourself. I understand that and I’ve been there myself.