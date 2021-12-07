Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Matt Taylor:No time for Walsall rest

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Matt Taylor says Walsall cannot feel sorry for themselves as they look to find their shooting boots against Crawley tonight.

Matt Taylor.
Matt Taylor.

A busy schedule for the Saddlers continues as the Reds come to the Banks’s Stadium.

Walsall go into it having lost three in a row in all competitions and with a frustrating habit of missing chances, but Taylor insists there is no time for self-pity.

“We don’t have a huge amount of time on the training pitch with the players, but that’s the business. That’s football,” he said.

“It’s the relentless nature at this level, so therefore, we’ve got to deal with it. We’ve got to be better in front of goal.

“When things aren’t going the way you want, you start to doubt yourself. I understand that and I’ve been there myself.

“I sympathise, however, we’re looking for our players to be clinical. We need to be better.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News