Joss Labadie keen to hit Walsall goal trail

Joss Labadie and Corey Whelan.

The Saddlers’ run of missing opportunities continued as they exited the FA Cup with a 2-1 loss to Swindon Town on Saturday.

Labadie, who is yet to open his account for the club, said: “We can’t just rely on our forward line. I’ve had a few chances, and it’s coming. I’d like to chip in.

“It’s something we work on, on the training pitch, chipping in and helping the team.

“We’re getting ourselves into the positions. It’s just about converting the chances.”

Walsall, who host Crawley in League Two tomorrow night, have only netted four times in their last eight games across all competitions.

Labadie added: “Maybe we’re snatching at chances and not making the right decisions. But we’ve got some good finishers in there.