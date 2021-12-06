Notification Settings

Joss Labadie keen to hit Walsall goal trail

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall skipper Joss Labadie is out to start chipping in on the goal front and help ease their scoring woes.

Joss Labadie and Corey Whelan.
The Saddlers’ run of missing opportunities continued as they exited the FA Cup with a 2-1 loss to Swindon Town on Saturday.

Labadie, who is yet to open his account for the club, said: “We can’t just rely on our forward line. I’ve had a few chances, and it’s coming. I’d like to chip in.

“It’s something we work on, on the training pitch, chipping in and helping the team.

“We’re getting ourselves into the positions. It’s just about converting the chances.”

Walsall, who host Crawley in League Two tomorrow night, have only netted four times in their last eight games across all competitions.

Labadie added: “Maybe we’re snatching at chances and not making the right decisions. But we’ve got some good finishers in there.

“I’ve got no doubt that once the goals start coming, they’ll come thick and fast.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

