FA Cup: Walsall 1 Swindon Town 2 - Player ratings

CARL RUSHWORTH
Made a couple of decent saves – keeping out both McKirdy and Iandolo in the first half – while conceding two goals.
Saves: 6
HAYDEN WHITE
Got forward at times but Swindon often threatened down his side through the lively Iandolo, who set up the winner.
Struggled: 5
ROLLIN MENAYESE
Has been one of the best performers this term, but McKirdy and Simpson proved a difficult pair to deal with. Menayese was not quite his usual self in this one.
Difficult day: 5
MANNY MONTHE
In Simpson, Monthe had the rare task of marking somebody of similar size. Simpson scored the opener for Swindon as he got the better of Monthe.
Beaten: 5
ZAK MILLS
Back in the side with Ward having a hip problem, Mills put in a fairly solid showing. Kept it simple before going off.
Did OK: 6
JOSS LABADIE
Pressed well and played a part in the goal. Could offer more going forward, though. Still yet to score for Walsall.
Pressed: 6
JACK EARING
Displayed tenacity and talent to win the ball off Odimayo and cross the ball in to Osadebe, who headed home. A moment of quality from the midfielder, who perhaps should be moved further forward again by Taylor soon.
Assist: 7
CONOR WILKINSON
Appealed for a penalty while having a couple of long-range shots. Will be desperate to get back among the goals.
Flashes: 6
EMMANUEL OSADEBE
Gave the ball away for Swindon's opener but responded with a well-taken header before half-time. Those are the runs he should be making more regularly.
Goal: 6
KIERAN PHILLIPS
Created problems for the visitors throughout but, crucially, he could not finish. Slipped in by substitute Khan – who impressed in the last 20 minutes for the Saddlers – but shot straight at the keeper from close range.
Miss: 6
GEORGE MILLER
Again, found himself isolated with mostly just long balls pumped towards him. Worked hard and chased things down but is now nine games without a goal.
Barren run: 6
Subs
Liam Kinsella (for Osadebe, 65)
More minutes in his legs. 6
Otis Khan (for Miller, 71)
Set up that chance for Phillips and put in a bright showing. 7
Tyrese Shade (for Mills, 71)
Tried to make things happen. 6
Not used: Rose (gk), Taylor, Perry, Bates, Kiernan, Willock