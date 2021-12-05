FA Cup: Walsall 1 Swindon Town 2 - Player ratings

Conor Wilkinson

CARL RUSHWORTH

Made a couple of decent saves – keeping out both McKirdy and Iandolo in the first half – while conceding two goals.

Saves: 6

HAYDEN WHITE

Got forward at times but Swindon often threatened down his side through the lively Iandolo, who set up the winner.

Struggled: 5

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Has been one of the best performers this term, but McKirdy and Simpson proved a difficult pair to deal with. Menayese was not quite his usual self in this one.

Difficult day: 5

MANNY MONTHE

In Simpson, Monthe had the rare task of marking somebody of similar size. Simpson scored the opener for Swindon as he got the better of Monthe.

Beaten: 5

ZAK MILLS

Back in the side with Ward having a hip problem, Mills put in a fairly solid showing. Kept it simple before going off.

Did OK: 6

JOSS LABADIE

Pressed well and played a part in the goal. Could offer more going forward, though. Still yet to score for Walsall.

Pressed: 6

JACK EARING

Displayed tenacity and talent to win the ball off Odimayo and cross the ball in to Osadebe, who headed home. A moment of quality from the midfielder, who perhaps should be moved further forward again by Taylor soon.

Assist: 7

CONOR WILKINSON

Appealed for a penalty while having a couple of long-range shots. Will be desperate to get back among the goals.

Flashes: 6

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Gave the ball away for Swindon's opener but responded with a well-taken header before half-time. Those are the runs he should be making more regularly.

Goal: 6

KIERAN PHILLIPS

Created problems for the visitors throughout but, crucially, he could not finish. Slipped in by substitute Khan – who impressed in the last 20 minutes for the Saddlers – but shot straight at the keeper from close range.

Miss: 6

GEORGE MILLER

Again, found himself isolated with mostly just long balls pumped towards him. Worked hard and chased things down but is now nine games without a goal.

Barren run: 6

Subs

Liam Kinsella (for Osadebe, 65)

More minutes in his legs. 6

Otis Khan (for Miller, 71)

Set up that chance for Phillips and put in a bright showing. 7

Tyrese Shade (for Mills, 71)

Tried to make things happen. 6