Matt Taylor: Same old story for Walsall

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 04/12/21 .WALSALL V SWINDON TOWN, FA CUP SECOND ROUND..Walsall manager Matt Taylor...

The Saddlers competed well against League Two rivals Swindon Town in a second-round tie at the Banks's Stadium.

But their failure to capitalise on 'big moments' saw them lose 2-1 and get dumped out of the competition - just days after a similar story ended their EFL Trophy run at Cambridge.

"We shouldn't be out of the FA Cup," said Taylor.

"The difference in the game was that they took their big moments, and we didn't.

"We had more than enough in the second half. That's the difference at the moment.

"We've given away two goals that I think were avoidable.

"But if we're not going to keep clean sheets, we've got to put more of our chances away. That was the difference.

"You can talk about what goes on in the middle of the pitch and between both boxes.

"But more importantly, you have to defend your goal resolutely and be clinical in the opposition's box.

"We've had enough chances again to win a game.

"I feel, at times, like a broken record. It's hugely disappointing as I wanted to get into the next round of the FA Cup, as did all the players and everyone connected with the club.

"But we haven't done it because we didn't take our big moments."

Swindon, who were backed by more than 2,000 travelling fans, went ahead through Tyreece Simpson - after a mistake from Emmanuel Osadebe.

Walsall levelled before half-time through Osadebe before Kaine Kesler-Hayden got the winner, thanks to more slack defending, in the second half.

The Saddlers will hope to respond against Crawley back in the league on Tuesday night.

"Our players are doing 95 per cent of what I want from them," said Taylor.

"But that extra five per cent wins you matches and keeps you clean sheets. It's decision-making.

"Did we deserve something from the game? I think we definitely did.

"But the reason we didn't win, and I'll say it again, was because when our big chances came along, we didn't take them."