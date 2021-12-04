FA Cup: Walsall 1 Swindon Town 2 - Report

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 04/12/21 .WALSALL V SWINDON TOWN, FA CUP SECOND ROUND..Emmanuel Osadebe celebrates his goal....

Matt Taylor's charges competed well enough in a fairly even contest but, again, they lacked a killer touch at both ends.

Swindon - buoyed by a large away support - took the lead early on at the Banks's Stadium as Tyreece Simpson capitalised on a mistake from Emmanuel Osadebe.

The Saddlers would find an equaliser before the interval, with Osadebe nodding in following fine work from Jack Earing.

But in a close-fought second period, Kaine Kesler-Hayden had the decisive say after Walsall's defence switched off.

Kieran Phillips and Joss Labadie were then both denied late on.

.Conor Wilkinson

The hunt for a Cup game to remember for the Saddlers, who have got to the third round just twice in the last decade, continues.

They will look to bounce back from their third successive defeat in all competitions as they host Crawley, back in the league, on Tuesday.

Report

Both teams went with their strongest possible line-ups as they looked to reach the third round.

Walsall were without veteran Stephen Ward, so Zak Mills came in at left-back.

Brendan Kiernan, who had been nursing a foot issue, was fit enough to make a nine-man bench that also included youngster Shay Willock following his first-team bow at Cambridge in the EFL Trophy.

Swindon, meanwhile, had Wales international Jonny Williams in their XI.

The excitement of the Cup was on display as more than 2,000 travelling fans made their voices heard in the build-up to kick-off.

They also gave a warm welcome to Saddlers chief Taylor, who spent two years at the County Ground at the end of his playing career.

As the tie got going, Walsall lacked vigour and inventiveness on the ball. The annoying habit of lumping it long to isolated striker George Miller was on show once again.

Swindon, conversely, were switching it from one side to the other with both pace and precision.

They had Harry McKirdy force a sharp save from Carl Rushworth, and then – thanks to a Saddlers error – they took the lead.

Osadebe compounded a loose touch with a misplaced pass in midfield.

George Miller and Dion Conroy

That allowed Jack Payne to thread the ball through to target man Simpson, who coolly slotted it past Rushworth and into the net.

The Saddlers were soon up the other end appealing for a penalty as Ellis Iandolo slid in to stop Conor Wilkinson getting a shot away, but referee Peter Wright was unmoved.

From there, the hosts entered a lull. Swindon's Iandolo saw a stinging attempt palmed away by Rushworth while Taylor's lot struggled to create anything of note.

Thankfully, Earing came up with a moment of brilliance to pull them level.

Walsall’s No.17 drove down the right flank, played a neat one-two with midfield partner Joss Labadie and then sent over a lovely left-footed cross that Osadebe headed home.

Grit, determination and, above all, quality provided by Earing.

It was much more like it from the Saddlers, who also had Wilkinson test Jojo Wollacott in a strong end to the half.

The second period began in feisty fashion. Swindon attacker McKirdy was cautioned for flying in on Manny Monthe, who then entered the book for a lunge on Simpson.

Intensity levels had increased as both teams fought tooth and nail for every ball.

Joss Labadie and Jonny Williams

And looking to keep up that battling spirit, Walsall brought on Liam Kinsella for Osadebe in the middle of the park.

Swindon, however, would grab a second pretty much straight after that switch.

McKirdy pulled a shot intended for the far corner and the ball looked to be heading wide for a goal-kick.

Iandolo, though, kept it alive and the Saddlers' backline was caught cold as his cut-back was converted by the unmarked Kesler-Hayden.

Walsall responded with more changes. Otis Khan and Tyrese Shade were introduced at the same time, for Mills and Miller.

But an equaliser which would have forced a replay proved elusive.

The Saddlers saw Phillips and Labadie thwarted by Wollacott, and the long search for a glamour tie goes into next season.

Teams

Walsall (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; White, Menayese, Monthe, Mills (Shade, 71); Labadie (c), Earing; Wilkinson, Osadebe (Kinsella, 65), Phillips; Miller (Khan, 71)

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Taylor, Perry, Bates, Kiernan, Willock

Goal: Osadebe (36)

Swindon (3-5-2): Wollacott; Odimayo, Conroy (c), Hunt; Kesler-Hayden, Williams (Gladwin, 65), Payne, Reed, Iandolo (Crichlow, 83); McKirdy (Mitchell-Lawson, 74), Simpson

Subs not used: Ward (gk), Lyden, Gilbert, East, Dabre, Fox

Goals: Simpson (15), Kesler-Hayden (66)

Attendance: 4,331 (2,024 Swindon fans)