Matt Taylor: I’ll help Walsall strikers find net

By Joseph MasiWalsall FCPublished:

Boss Matt Taylor has vowed to help Walsall’s players become more clinical in front of goal.

Walsall manager Matt Taylor.
The Saddlers haven’t had a problem creating chances this season but they have struggled at times to take them.

That was particularly evident at Cambridge on Tuesday when they lost in the EFL Trophy despite comfortably being the better side.

“It’s a confidence thing, “Taylor said when asked how to make his team more clinical. “A lot of the chances we missed at Cambridge were where the players’ bodies tightened up because of being in that position and it was emotional.

“I watch them in training and they slide the ball in time after time so it has to be a physiological thing, it is not an ability thing.

“It’s to do with their mindset and we’ll help them with that. We need to, in our heads, slow down a little bit, relax. If they do, nine times out of 10 they will execute the right technique.”

Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

Football MMPJ

West Bromwich Albion reporter.

