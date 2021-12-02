Matt Taylor has faith in Walsall squad

Walsall manager Matt Taylor.

The Saddlers were dumped out of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night as they missed a glut of chances in a 2-0 loss at Cambridge United.

They have only scored two times in their last six games across all competitions, while defensive errors have also crept back in over the past couple of outings.

But Taylor, whose side host Swindon in the FA Cup on Saturday, is still a big believer in the players at his disposal.

When asked about their lack of goals, he said: “I don’t think it’s a trend. I don’t think there’s a crisis at the football club.

“I think it’s everything but that. I think these footballers we have at Walsall are exceptional players.

“All we need to do is make sure we continue to get better.

“We need to understand that in front of goal, and defending our goal, we weren’t good enough.

“But the squad is so competitive at the moment.

“We made changes and the reaction they gave from minute one was brilliant.