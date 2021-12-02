Notification Settings

Matt Taylor has faith in Walsall squad

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Boss Matt Taylor has reaffirmed his confidence in the ‘exceptional players’ at Walsall despite their recent shortcomings in front of goal.

Walsall manager Matt Taylor.
The Saddlers were dumped out of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night as they missed a glut of chances in a 2-0 loss at Cambridge United.

They have only scored two times in their last six games across all competitions, while defensive errors have also crept back in over the past couple of outings.

But Taylor, whose side host Swindon in the FA Cup on Saturday, is still a big believer in the players at his disposal.

When asked about their lack of goals, he said: “I don’t think it’s a trend. I don’t think there’s a crisis at the football club.

“I think it’s everything but that. I think these footballers we have at Walsall are exceptional players.

“All we need to do is make sure we continue to get better.

“We need to understand that in front of goal, and defending our goal, we weren’t good enough.

“But the squad is so competitive at the moment.

“We made changes and the reaction they gave from minute one was brilliant.

“So, I’m really pleased about that, but just so angry about the result.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

