Walsall boss Matt Taylor seeking an improved display

By Joe Edwards. Published:

Matt Taylor is looking for a ‘better all-round performance’ as Walsall head to Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy tonight.

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

The Saddlers travel to the Abbey Stadium in the last 32. They are underdogs, but the onus is on providing a response after slumping to a 1-0 loss at Carlisle in the league at the weekend.

“We’re going to try to win the game, and we’ll pick a team that can go to Cambridge and win that game,” said Taylor.

“The players have the chance to respond on the pitch.

“We’ve got to understand it’s three losses in 13 games.

“There’s a lot that I still like about what we’re doing. It isn’t panic stations.

“I’m just disappointed as they’re better than what they showed out there on Saturday.

“We are looking for a better all-round performance than what we got on Saturday. It’s that simple.”

