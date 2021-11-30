Notification Settings

Matt Taylor angry with Walsall's EFL Trophy exit

By Joe Edwards

Published: Last Updated:

Boss Matt Taylor was left incensed after Walsall's lack of ruthlessness saw them exit the EFL Trophy, insisting: "The emotion running through my body is anger."

Matthew Taylor.

The Saddlers outplayed League One Cambridge United for large spells but missed opportunities and defensive errors saw them lose 2-0 in the last 32.

It was a result that left Taylor flabbergasted, and he said: "The difference is being more ruthless in both boxes.

"At times, we talk too much about building and playing through the thirds.

"Games are won and lost in both boxes. I'm flabbergasted we haven't scored a goal.

"We should have been 3-0 up in the first 10 minutes.

"You can't miss one-on-ones. You can't miss penalties.

"I'm angry the players haven't done their jobs as I watch them every day and they're good players.

"But, the big thing is that we need to understand and value the importance of being better."

Kieran Phillips had a penalty saved for Walsall in the first half.

Cambridge then capitalised on sloppy mistakes as Sam Smith scored from the spot, with substitute Shilow Tracey making sure of the win towards the end.

Taylor added: "We dominated the game. There was only one team in it – they got nowhere near us for huge periods.

"The emotion running through my body is anger."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

