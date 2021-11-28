Carlisle 1 Walsall 0 - Player ratings

Stephen Ward

CARL RUSHWORTH

Had little to do apart from pick the ball out of his net as Abrahams won it at the death. Distribution slightly off.

Conceded: 6

HAYDEN WHITE

Looked to get forward at times but, like most of the Saddlers players, White did not stand out at Brunton Park.

Quiet: 6

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Made a few decent interceptions and won the most headers of anyone on the pitch. Menayese was the best of a bad bunch on a day to forget for Walsall.

Battled: 7

MANNY MONTHE

Used his size and strength on a few occasions, but certainly not to the extent that he did at Vale. Also fairly quiet.

Not as sharp: 6

STEPHEN WARD

Did not give the ball away that much, but did not do much with it either. The full-backs need to offer more in attack.

Unproductive: 6

JOSS LABADIE

He was everywhere at Vale, but he struggled to make any sort of impact in this one. Skipper Labadie and the rest of the midfield did not offer enough – on or off the ball – against Keith Millen's men.

Struggled: 5

JACK EARING

Much more wasteful with the ball than he has been previously for the Saddlers. Cut a frustrated figure as he gave away possession on too many occasions.

Wasteful: 5

CONOR WILKINSON

Helped create an early chance for Khan and stung the palms of Howard with an effort of his own. Went on a few mazy runs down the right but faded later on.

Faded: 6

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Needs a standout performance soon. Put in a passive display and is not helping out enough in an attacking sense. Should be creating chances and scoring goals far more frequently from his position.

Passive: 5

OTIS KHAN

Played on the left with Kiernan out injured and did OK. Taken off for Phillips in the second half but had some moments and was decent on the ball.

Did OK: 6

GEORGE MILLER

Now seven games without a goal in all competitions, but it is not all his fault. Starved of any major support yet again. Needs bodies around him and not just hopeful long balls played up to him.

Isolated: 6

Subs

Kieran Phillips (for Khan, 65)

Did not make a meaningful impact. 6