Walsall's George Miller backed to hit the goal trail again

George Miller

Miller ­– although he is the Saddlers’ top scorer with seven goals – goes into today’s clash at Carlisle having gone six games without finding the net in all competitions.

Taylor said on the Barnsley loanee: “George, like every striker, will be disappointed he hasn’t scored in a few games.

“But when I look at it, he’s still creating himself chances, and players are creating chances for him.

“In terms of his work rate, he sets the tempo and presses with real exuberance.

“He never stops running, so it’s hugely important to have that at the front of the pitch.