Walsall's George Miller backed to hit the goal trail again

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall chief Matt Taylor has praised George Miller for his tireless displays and backed the striker to hit the goal trail once again.

Miller ­– although he is the Saddlers’ top scorer with seven goals – goes into today’s clash at Carlisle having gone six games without finding the net in all competitions.

Taylor said on the Barnsley loanee: “George, like every striker, will be disappointed he hasn’t scored in a few games.

“But when I look at it, he’s still creating himself chances, and players are creating chances for him.

“In terms of his work rate, he sets the tempo and presses with real exuberance.

“He never stops running, so it’s hugely important to have that at the front of the pitch.

“It will turn again for George. I have no qualms about that.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

