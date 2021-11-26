Conor Wilkinson: Spirits high in Walsall camp ahead of long trip

Conor Wilkinson

The Saddlers were brilliant as they beat old boss Darrell Clarke’s Port Vale 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Now, the onus is on following it up as Matt Taylor’s lot make the long journey to lowly Carlisle.

Taylor rightly praised his men for a ‘complete away performance’ at Vale Park.

They were then given the day off on Wednesday to recharge, and Wilkinson is determined to put the Cumbrians – 23rd in League Two and winless in 12 – to the sword.

A victory would be their fourth in succession away from home across all competitions.

“Wednesday is usually our day off, but we put in a performance to grant it,” said Wilkinson.

“We all worked our socks off and gave everything out there.

“I feel like we all understand each other now and we all know what’s needed for each game.

"It maybe took us a little bit longer than expected or planned, but we feel like we’ve got that now and look like a real team. Long may it continue.

“We’ll take each game as it comes and try to get as many points on the board as we can, and hopefully we’ll be good to go.

“We are in a good place and at the mood at the training ground is good, which always helps. Everyone is buzzing.

“Hopefully, we can keep up that mood and that spirit.

“This will be a different task for us, but we’ll have to go there and break them down, and we’ll look to get the three points to keep this run going.”

Matt Taylor

While aiming to help Walsall – currently 11th – climb the table, Wilkinson is also looking to get back among the goals.

Cutting on to his favoured left foot from the right flank, he smacked the post in the win at Vale and would love a first away strike for the Saddlers.

“Fingers crossed. But as long as the team is performing and we’re winning, I can’t be too mad,” said Wilkinson.

“It’s a team game at the end of the day but, obviously, I’d like to chip in with as many goals as possible.

“I still want to outdo last season and still feel I have time to do that.

“I just need to find myself in the right positions and take the chances when they come.”

Wilkinson got 15 goals for Leyton Orient last season but has seen his time at Walsall so far disrupted by a couple of injuries.

A hamstring issue was quickly followed by a calf problem.

He has played the last two games, though, and hopes to play a big part in things moving forward.

Wilkinson added: “That’s the aim. I’ve been trying to do little bits to keep myself ticking over.

“I’ve been trying to keep my body in the best shape possible.