Jack Earing progress pleases Walsall boss Matt Taylor

Jack Earing.

Earing, signed from non-league Halifax Town in the summer, has been an important presence for the Saddlers throughout the season thus far.

The last few months have seen him switch from attacking midfield to a deeper all-action role, and Taylor has been delighted with his work.

"We're extremely pleased with him. Jack is the complete midfield player," said Taylor.

"He receives the ball exceptionally well off both feet, and he moves well with the ball.

"There's a change of pace in his game – and he's getting better.

"You've got to remember this is his first real season of league football.

"It shows you the faith we have in him, that he's playing and is a big part of what we're doing."

Earing put in a strong display as Walsall enjoyed an excellent 1-0 win at Port Vale on Tuesday night.

Midfield partner, and skipper, Joss Labadie also impressed after Taylor had urged him not to get any more suspensions this campaign.

And Taylor added on Labadie's work: "That's what happens when you threaten to fine someone!