Matt Taylor: We know what this means to Walsall supporters

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

The Saddlers are facing former boss Darrell Clarke for the first time since he left for Vale Park earlier this year.

More than 1,500 fans have already bought tickets and Taylor – after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Rochdale – is hoping to do them proud.

“Our players understand how much it means to supporters,” said Taylor.

“We know we’re going to be extremely well supported there.

“The fans deserve a performance where they see their team give 100 per cent effort, and if we bring the quality, I know that we can trouble any team in this league.

“We need to replicate the effort, desire and energy we showed on Saturday, but be better in front of the opposition’s goal.

“We’ll do everything we can to put us in a position to get a positive result.”

There will be a pressure-cooker atmosphere as Walsall, in 15th, look to grab a statement victory over third-placed Vale.

Taylor wants his players to step up to the occasion as he added: “If you can’t get up for a game of the magnitude we’re going to have, in terms of what it means to our supporters, I’d be extremely surprised.

“Can they deliver a performance? That’s the question.

“Those types of games, your local derbies, they always resonated with me as you see how much it means to the local people. But we’ve also got to remember there’s only three points at stake.