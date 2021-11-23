Matt Taylor hails 'powerful' Walsall performance

Matthew Taylor.

More than 1,500 Saddlers fans made the trip to Vale Park hoping to get one over former boss Darrell Clarke.

And Taylor's lot delivered as Brendan Kiernan fired home in a brilliant all-round display – arguably their best of the season.

On the showing, Taylor said: "It was really good. They all did their jobs.

"They worked extremely hard, physically, and I thought we were strong and powerful.

"We overpowered the opposition from minute one.

"I'm really pleased we've been able to come away with what I would call the complete away performance.

"We've limited the opposition to zero shots on goal. That tells me we're doing something right in terms of our shape and structure.

"The desire to want to defend our goal is becoming stronger. So, I'm really, really pleased with the performance.

"What we showed was a real doggedness and desire. The players are listening and learning.

"I'm extremely proud of each and every one of them."

Kiernan found the bottom corner as Walsall dominated the first half.

Vale made changes at the break and looked better but went on to lose Tom Conlon after two bookings, and the Saddlers saw it out professionally.

When asked if it is the best he has seen his side, Taylor said: "In the first half, we were excellent. That's the best we've performed for 47 or 48 minutes.

"We knew the second half would be different. But what we did was find a different way to play.

"We weren't as fluid, but we found a way to win the game. The players made some really good decisions.

"The players have played under, probably, the most pressure they've had away from home, and they've delivered.

"That tells me what we're doing is correct."

Getting one over Clarke after he left Walsall for Vale in February, the fans got exactly what they wanted.

Taylor added on the support: "They were brilliant. It shows you how much they've missed supporting this team, and how much they're on the journey with us.

"It's difficult on a Tuesday night. They'll have spent their hard-earned money to come and watch us.

"So, it's imperative the players go out and give everything they've got.