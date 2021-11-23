Darrell Clarke: Nothing personal in Walsall reunion

Darrell Clarke

This will be the first time Clarke has faced the Saddlers since jumping ship to join Vale.

Walsall are taking more than 1,500 fans to Vale Park, but Clarke – speaking on Vale's Youtube channel – said: “I’m not interested in personal. I’m the Port Vale manager.

“I’m proud to be the Port Vale manager. I used to be Walsall manager.

“For me, I don’t give a monkey’s about that.

“I want to win the game. End of. That’s what my players will be doing, trying to perform as professionally as we can to win the game.”

Vale go into the encounter after a disappointing 3-2 loss at lowly Oldham, which left Clarke fuming.

“I’d have been raging with a point, to be honest with you,” he added.

“So, to get none is even worse. We’re hurting, the changing room is hurting as you’d expect. But we’ll gather the boys ready for Tuesday night. I’m sure the fans will gather themselves, too, take it on the chin, and we go again.