Matt Taylor: Walsall must take more risks

Walsall manager Matt Taylor.

The Saddlers had a frustrating afternoon as they drew 0-0 with Rochdale on Saturday.

It means they have only scored once in their last three games in all competitions, and Taylor wants to see his forwards express themselves again going into tomorrow’s clash with Port Vale.

He said: “It’s understanding that the environment I’ve created here, it gives you an opportunity to fail in an attacking sense – and learn.

“I don’t think we failed enough. If you shoot and you miss, it’s not a problem. But that confidence to take a player on, in a position where they’re backing off and you’ve got momentum, I just felt we weren’t as good as we have been.

“That’s the positive thing, that I’m not asking the players to do anything they haven’t done.