Walsall 0 Rochdale 0 - Player ratings

Conor Wilkinson battles for the ball

CARL RUSHWORTH

A fourth league clean sheet for the Brighton loanee, who only had to make one save in the end. Distribution was solid.

Clean sheet: 7

OTIS KHAN

He is not a natural right-back, but he adjusted to the role very well. Rochdale targeted his side early on. Khan, though, dealt with the threat and put in an assured performance. A successful first league start for the Saddlers.

Assured: 8

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Menayese will be happy with the clean sheet, and he played his part by winning a series of headers and making a few well-timed blocks. Efficient with the ball, too.

Headers: 7

MANNY MONTHE

Much-improved after the dismal defeat to Harrogate. Did the basics well, although he did pick up a booking in the second half.

Better: 7

STEPHEN WARD

Again, a lot more steady than in the previous game. Still could offer more going forward but defensively, Ward put in a sound display.

Steady: 7

JOSS LABADIE

Having been told to be 'cleverer' by Taylor, Labadie showed some nice attacking intent. Had a first-half effort blocked and a second-half volley fly over the bar.

Attack-minded: 7

JACK EARING

Although he did not quite shine here as he has done previously, Earing has become a consistent performer in midfield. Comfortable on the ball and gets about.

Consistent: 7

CONOR WILKINSON

Good to see him back from injury. Not fully fit yet, but played a cracking through-ball to Miller which should have resulted in a goal.

Vision: 7

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Guilty of holding onto the ball for too long and slowing play down. Was replaced after looking particularly leggy in the second half.

Indecisive: 5

TYRESE SHADE

Also failed to make the right decision often enough. Had flashes in the first half but faded in the second and then went off.

Struggled: 5

GEORGE MILLER

Ran his socks off, as ever, but did not have the end product this time around. Spurned Walsall's best chance when denied one-on-one by Lynch.

Denied: 6

SUBS

Kieran Phillips (for Shade, 62)

Went on a few runs without having much joy. 6

Brendan Kiernan (for Osadebe, 73)

Put a couple of crosses in. 6

Liam Kinsella (for Earing, 89)

N/A