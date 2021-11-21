Walsall 0 Rochdale 0 - Player ratings

CARL RUSHWORTH
A fourth league clean sheet for the Brighton loanee, who only had to make one save in the end. Distribution was solid.
Clean sheet: 7
OTIS KHAN
He is not a natural right-back, but he adjusted to the role very well. Rochdale targeted his side early on. Khan, though, dealt with the threat and put in an assured performance. A successful first league start for the Saddlers.
Assured: 8
ROLLIN MENAYESE
Menayese will be happy with the clean sheet, and he played his part by winning a series of headers and making a few well-timed blocks. Efficient with the ball, too.
Headers: 7
MANNY MONTHE
Much-improved after the dismal defeat to Harrogate. Did the basics well, although he did pick up a booking in the second half.
Better: 7
STEPHEN WARD
Again, a lot more steady than in the previous game. Still could offer more going forward but defensively, Ward put in a sound display.
Steady: 7
JOSS LABADIE
Having been told to be 'cleverer' by Taylor, Labadie showed some nice attacking intent. Had a first-half effort blocked and a second-half volley fly over the bar.
Attack-minded: 7
JACK EARING
Although he did not quite shine here as he has done previously, Earing has become a consistent performer in midfield. Comfortable on the ball and gets about.
Consistent: 7
CONOR WILKINSON
Good to see him back from injury. Not fully fit yet, but played a cracking through-ball to Miller which should have resulted in a goal.
Vision: 7
EMMANUEL OSADEBE
Guilty of holding onto the ball for too long and slowing play down. Was replaced after looking particularly leggy in the second half.
Indecisive: 5
TYRESE SHADE
Also failed to make the right decision often enough. Had flashes in the first half but faded in the second and then went off.
Struggled: 5
GEORGE MILLER
Ran his socks off, as ever, but did not have the end product this time around. Spurned Walsall's best chance when denied one-on-one by Lynch.
Denied: 6
SUBS
Kieran Phillips (for Shade, 62)
Went on a few runs without having much joy. 6
Brendan Kiernan (for Osadebe, 73)
Put a couple of crosses in. 6
Liam Kinsella (for Earing, 89)
N/A
Not used: Rose (gk), Taylor, Leak, Perry