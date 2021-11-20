Rollin Menayese: Manny Monthe partnership is getting stronger

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 02/10/21 .EXETER CITY V WALSALL.Rollin Menayese.

Menayese and Monthe have established themselves as Matt Taylor's first-choice centre-half pairing over the past couple of months and impressed Saddlers supporters.

Still, clean sheets have proved difficult to come by with three coming in 16 League Two games before today's clash with Rochdale.

Menayese knows that is an area to improve and when asked about playing alongside Monthe, he said: "The more we play together, we understand each other's games a bit more.

"With games, you get to know what they tend to do.

"Manny is very experienced and has played a lot of games.

"He's naturally left-footed while I'm right-footed, so it's enjoyable.

"I feel like we're playing better and better as the games go on.

"Now as a back four, we're looking for more clean sheets."

One thing Walsall have recently managed to reduce is the number of goals conceded from set pieces.

Having stopped the rot, Menayese would not mind getting on the end of a few set pieces at the other end and chipping in with some goals.

"It was small margins with the set pieces," he added.

"We were conceding cheap goals, but we've worked on it quite a lot now.