Matt Taylor hails 'exceptional' Walsall assistant Neil McDonald

One of the first things Taylor did as Saddlers chief was recruit McDonald, who has previously managed Carlisle, Blackpool and Irish club Limerick and served as an assistant to Sam Allardyce at Bolton, Blackburn and West Ham.

Taylor, in his first managerial role, felt the 56-year-old's experience would be of vast importance.

He says their different personalities mix well, too.

"Neil's been brilliant, exceptional," said Taylor, who also boasts Mat Sadler as player-coach and Maik Taylor as goalkeeping coach.

"His knowledge and understanding are just second to none.

"The biggest compliment I can pay Neil is that every game, he sits in his seat, and he doesn't move.

"I'll be there pacing up and down the touchline, going wild when we score and becoming frustrated when we concede.

"I'll ask him why he sits there, and he'll say it's because 'I know when I look at these players, we're going to be alright'.

"In terms of advice and the way he deals with the players, it's just been excellent for me.

"He's a big part of what we've done here, along with Maik and Mat.

"Neil's experience is brilliant, and what he's brought more than anything is a calming nature.

"At times, I can become quite emotional, and Neil's very different to that, which is important."

Taylor feels between him, McDonald, Sadler and Maik Taylor, there is a good mix of qualities.

They will sometimes disagree on things, but that is exactly how Taylor wants it.

"If I had somebody with me who had the same personality and saw the game the same as me, we'd never have any disagreements. We would never have any real conversations of substance," he said.

"You only really learn when there's a bit of conflict – for the right reasons.

"It's great because we'll sit and watch games together, and Neil will see different things to me.

"When I came into this job, I was quite open and up front that I don't know everything.

"Neil has far more experience than me, and he's been nothing short of a real help.

"The balance and dynamic in the staff is excellent. We've got youth, exuberance, work-rate and experience.

"And above all, we've got togetherness. That's hugely important.