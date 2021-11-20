Matt Taylor frustrated with Walsall lack of cutting edge

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 20/11/2021..Walsall FC V Rochdale FC . W: Matthew Taylor..

The Saddlers drew 0-0 at the Banks's Stadium after failing to convert some clear-cut chances while also making poor decisions in the final third.

A clean sheet was welcome, but Taylor was left frustrated after the final whistle as he said: "We had enough chances to win the game.

"We weren't ruthless enough in the opposition's box.

"We've done it this season previously.

"Games are always going to be tight at this level and Rochdale are a good team.

"But having said that, we've had enough chances to win that game.

"We passed the ball when we should have shot, and then we shot when we should have passed. I just thought we were indecisive.

"As per usual, we created a number of chances and we had players on the pitch who, this season, have taken them.

"For some reason, we weren't ruthless enough in their box."

George Miller went through one-on-one for Walsall in the first half but shot straight at Jay Lynch.

Skipper Joss Labadie then blazed over on the volley in the second period before the game petered out.

"Our goalkeeper only had one save to make," said Taylor.

"The one save Carl (Rushworth) made was from outside the box.

"They've hit the bar, yes, but we've had four or maybe five chances that I would expect us to put away.

"That's why we haven't won the game.

"Keeping a clean sheet is a real positive, that we've done that at home.

"But the reason I'm disappointed is because we've created enough chances to win a game of football."

Meanwhile, Taylor says they will take things slowly with Liam Kinsella after his return from injury.

Kinsella came on for the final few minutes – while Conor Wilkinson started after a calf issue – following several weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

On fans' favourite Kinsella, Taylor added: "As a coach, you want all your players available. Liam, it'll be a slower process with him.

"Because of the nature of his injury, we have to make sure he is fully fit.

"Until that moment comes, he probably won't start.