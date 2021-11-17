Otis Khan: Walsall will respond

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 13/11/21 .WALSALL V HARROGATE TOWN.Otis Khan.

The Saddlers saw an impressive run in League Two brought to an end with a 3-1 loss to Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Matt Taylor's side were second best throughout, but newcomer Khan has been impressed by the quality of the squad and believes they will bounce back quickly.

"We would've liked to keep up the momentum, but that's what this league is like," said Khan, who is hoping to make a first Walsall start against Rochdale this weekend.

"You're going to win a few games and lose a few games.

"Obviously, it's disappointing to lose at home, but the main thing is how we bounce back.

"It's a very tight league, and with two or three wins on the bounce, you can be right up there again.

"So, we won't feel sorry for ourselves. We've got to get up and bounce back, because in two games, we could be back up there again.