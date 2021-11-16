Impressive Otis Khan determined to kick on at Walsall

Walsall's Otis Khan battles for the ball

Khan joined the Saddlers as a free agent on a short-term deal last month and has impressed in the minutes he has had.

A full 90 in the EFL Trophy against Forest Green Rovers last week was followed by another 45 in the loss to Harrogate at the weekend – and the 26-year-old plans to turn heads in the coming weeks.

After all, he does not want to be without a club again any time soon.

Speaking about the ‘strange’ experience of being a free agent, Khan said: “It was a first for me. I was hopefully going to a League One club, but that didn’t work out. I’d put all my eggs into one basket and it didn’t work out.

“But I stayed as positive as I could. I knew the opportunity would come with a bit of patience.

“I had a connection with Matt Taylor and a few of the players here.

“It’s a great club and it’s great to be here.

“The gaffer is very driven. He’s passionate and that’s what I’m all about, too, so it was a nice fit.

“I knew quite a few of the lads and it’s a good dressing room. I’ve been taken in well.

“I just need to kick on now and get the match fitness with each game that comes.”

Khan had played regularly at Yeovil, Mansfield and Tranmere over around five years.

But after leaving the latter at the end of last season, he had to keep up his fitness in the gym and wait for another opportunity to arise.

Saddlers boss Taylor had tried to help recruit him while he was at Swindon and the pair reconnected, leading to his arrival at the Banks’s Stadium.

Now, Khan is working to get up to full fitness and hopes to get assists through his set-piece prowess, which has already been on show.

“I obviously didn’t have a pre-season,” said Khan.

“I’d been training at a gym near me and doing as much as I can.

“It was nice to get 90 minutes in the Trophy and then another 45.

“I’m getting there, training every day and getting more minutes.

“I’ve been building up, ready for that start whenever it comes.”

He added: “Set pieces have always been a part of my game.