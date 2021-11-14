Walsall 1 Harrogate 3 - Player ratings

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 13/11/21 .WALSALL V HARROGATE TOWN.Hayden White and Jack Diamond..

CARL RUSHWORTH

Will probably feel he should have done better for Harrogate's first two goals. Caught out by Power's free-kick and slow off his line as Diamond made it 2-0.

Caught out: 5

HAYDEN WHITE

Offered little going forward and got his fifth booking this season. He will now miss the Rochdale game next weekend.

Booked: 5

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Did not have the same impact as he usually does. Beaten to the punch by Armstrong as Harrogate grabbed a third.

Beaten: 5

MANNY MONTHE

Failed to put his immense size and strength to use. Struggled against the movement of Diamond and Armstrong.

Struggled: 5

STEPHEN WARD

Had the armband in Labadie's absence but was skipped past far too easily by Pattison as Harrogate made it 3-0. Very poor piece of defending by the veteran.

Poor: 4

JACK EARING

The Saddlers missed Labadie's presence and Earing, trying to pick up the slack, ended up trying too hard. More wasteful with the ball than usual. Not his best.

Wasteful: 5

SAM PERRY

Handed a start, youngster Perry did not seize the opportunity. The game passed him by and it was no surprise to see him taking off at half-time. Must do more.

Taken off: 4

TYRESE SHADE

Gave the ball away on numerous occasions. Moved into central midfield after Perry went off and continued to lose it far too frequently. Well off it.

Bad day: 4

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

He is never afraid to look for the ball, but Osadebe was often guilty of holding onto it for too long and slowing things down. His play lacked urgency throughout.

Sluggish: 5

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Tested Oxley with a first-half shot and had a few moments of slight promise before fading in the second period.

Faded: 5

GEORGE MILLER

Found himself desperately isolated, in truth. Chased a few long balls, but he lacked meaningful service for most of the afternoon. Needed more support.

Isolated: 6

SUBS

Otis Khan (for Perry, 46)

Had a few nice touches on the right. 6

Kieran Phillips (for Kiernan, 68)

Went close with a close-range effort before netting a late consolation. 6