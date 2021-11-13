Walsall 1 Harrogate 3 - Report

Tyrese Shade and Lewis Page.

The visitors' first two goals saw the officials brought into the spotlight but, regardless, the Saddlers were second best throughout and got what they deserved.

Harrogate opened the scoring in the 19th minute as Simon Power's low free-kick found the net, and Matt Taylor's lot could not stem the tide.

.A minute silence for remembrance day...

Simon Weaver's men grabbed a second as Jack Diamond escaped the offside trap, with Luke Armstrong then putting the result beyond any doubt.

Kieran Phillips struck towards the end but it was too little too late on a hugely disappointing afternoon for Walsall.

Their first League Two defeat in seven leaves them 15th in the table.

Taylor, it is safe to say, will be seeking a far better performance at home against Rochdale next weekend.

Report

Having taken the chance to rotate for the EFL Trophy in midweek, Walsall returned to a more familiar line-up.

The only change from the FA Cup triumph over King's Lynn Town was an enforced one as Sam Perry replaced Joss Labadie – suspended after picking up five bookings in the league.

Stephen Ward donned the captain's armband in Labadie's absence.

.Emmanuel Osadebe and Lewis Page..

The clash got off to a scrappy start, with neither side able to get into much of a rhythm. Both were giving away free-kicks, and it was all a bit frantic.

Tyrese Shade was on the end of a late lunge from Harrogate skipper Josh Falkingham, who was duly booked.

And the next foul would leave the home supporters seething.

Emmanuel Osadebe was deemed to have tripped Power, although everyone in the Homeserve Stand was adamant he had won the ball fairly.

The decision was met with a chorus of boos, and when Power's curler found the near corner, all of the Banks's made their frustrations known – chants of 'you don't know what you're doing' aimed at referee Marc Edwards.

That goal was a difficult one to take, but the Saddlers needed to do more to trouble the visitors.

They had a few moments of slight promise. Osadebe drove towards the edge of the area and unleashed a shot that sailed comfortably over.

Brendan Kiernan stung the palms of Mark Oxley with a right-footed effort, and George Miller was putting himself about.

Harrogate score

Still, they failed to create anything clear-cut. Jack Earing and, in particular, Perry had struggled to get a grip on things in the middle and Labadie's presence was missed.

Harrogate had not done anything other than convert the free-kick, but they did not need to. It was a poor first-half performance from Walsall and, unfortunately, things did not improve.

Taylor saw fit to make a change for the beginning of the second period.

Otis Khan – the standout performer in the Saddlers' Trophy loss to Forest Green – replaced the ineffective Perry and was keen to get involved. However, their play remained disjointed.

Shade, who had moved to centre midfield, played a through-ball intended for Stephen Ward down the left but the full-back did not make the run.

George Miller and Warren Burrell..

That lack of cohesion summed up Walsall's afternoon and before long, it was 2-0.

Caught high up the pitch, Diamond pounced as he burst clear and slid the ball underneath Carl Rushworth.

Fans directed their anger towards the assistant referee, who appeared to be a few yards behind play. Again, though, the Saddlers had not covered themselves in glory.

There was still more to come, too.

Harrogate would add a third and, this time, fingers could not be pointed at any of the officials.

Luke Armstrong scores the third for Harrogate

Walsall found themselves chasing shadows as the away side zipped it about, with the end of the move seeing Armstrong poke it home.

Many, understandably, made an early exit on the back of that strike.

Those who stayed at least got to see substitute Phillips' late tap-in, but it was of scant consolation as the Saddlers fell to a deserved defeat.

Harrogate did a number on them and Taylor has a fair amount to ponder.

Teams

Walsall (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; White, Menayese, Monthe, Ward (c); Perry (Khan, 46), Earing; Shade, Osadebe, Kiernan (Phillips, 68); Miller

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Taylor, Leak, Sadler, Bates

Goal: Phillips (88)

Harrogate (4-4-2): Oxley; Sheron, Burrell, Hall, Page; Power (Thomson, 63) , Pattison, Falkingham (c), Diamond; Armstrong (Martin, 82), Orsi (Muldoon, 63)

Subs not used: Cracknell (gk), Fallowfield, Kerry

Goals: Power (19), Diamond (61), Armstrong (81)

Attendance: 4,651 (141 Harrogate fans)