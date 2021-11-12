Matt Taylor thrives on Walsall fans’ passion

Walsall manager Matt Taylor..

The head coach appeared on stage for a question and answer session with owner Leigh Pomlett, chief executive Stefan Gamble, technical director Jamie Fullarton and Supporter Liaison Officer Graham Whittaker on Monday.

“I think it was a really worthwhile evening,” Taylor said.

“Most fans will have only ever seen me in the technical area but I like the fact it was more relaxed.

“I like the fact the floor was open to the fans.

“And what that shows from us is that we trust them, i.e. we’re not going to have someone walking around with a microphone and all of a sudden you are going to get a barrage of abuse.

“There were some really interesting questions.

“It was also really positive for the fans to see the team. By the team I mean Jamie, myself, the chairman, Stef and Graham because that is the team.

“Sometimes it’s me at the front because you see me, but it’s everybody else behind that and how we work.