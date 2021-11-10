Walsall v Forest Green: Matt Taylor's side looking to show progress

Walsall will look to avoid another performance like the one when they lost 3-1 to Forest Green in August

When the two teams last met at the Banks’s Stadium in August, it was all very straightforward for the visitors.

They made the Saddlers pay for a rotten first half and picked up a routine 3-1 victory.

So, while it is in the EFL Trophy this time around and the line-ups might be a bit different, Walsall will be out to prove they are now a more well-rounded outfit.

Taylor’s lot go into the clash knowing they are already through to the knockout stages, having beaten Brighton Under-21s and enjoyed a penalty shootout triumph at Northampton. But they won’t need any extra motivation.

After all, as well as making up for the last encounter with Forest Green, they will want to seal top spot in Southern Group D and keep up the unbeaten run, which currently stands at eight games across all competitions.

Some of the fringe players will be keen to impress.

It is almost impossible to predict exactly what line-up Taylor will go with, but changes were made for the previous group games, and with the Harrogate Town clash on Saturday to think about, too, this evening lends itself to rotation.

Hoping to make his debut is Otis Khan after being snapped up on a free last month.

Taylor would not be drawn on whether tonight will be the night for the playmaker, but has urged him to make sure he seizes the chance when it does arrive.

“Otis has done well. It’s just circumstance with Otis. He understands we have stiff competition all over the pitch,” said Taylor.

“Otis has come here to play football, I understand that, but every single player here wants to play football. That shirt, when you get it, it’s so precious. It’s hard work to get it and when you do, you need to make sure you hold onto it.

“Otis will get his opportunity. He’s been training well and developing his understanding of what we want. We’re extremely happy with him, so when the opportunity arises, he needs to show us what he can do.”

Taylor has no fresh worries on the injury front. Second-choice keeper Jack Rose will be hoping for another start in the competition.