Matt Taylor: Walsall's belief on the rise

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

Saddlers host Forest Green Rovers, knowing they are already through to the knockout stages.

It is a chance to go nine games without defeat in all competitions, and Taylor admits his men now have a lot more belief in themselves.

“Our focus is on trying to carry on what we’re doing at the club,” said Taylor.

“The players, the reason they’re on this run is because they’re starting to perform to their potential as a group – and long may it continue.

“Of course, I don’t expect the run to continue forever. But the shift in their mindset has been the most pleasing for me.

“Something has shifted with the players in terms of their belief and character.