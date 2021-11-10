Matt Taylor: Otis Khan a bright spark for Walsall

Walsall manager Matt Taylor on the touchline

The Saddlers' unbeaten run came to an end as they lost 2-0 to Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Trophy.

They are through to the knockout stages, though, and playmaker Khan caught the eye in his first outing since being brought in as a free agent.

On his performance, Taylor said: "He did well. It's taken Otis a while to get to a place where we feel he's ready to play.

"It's his first 90 minutes for a long time, and there's a lot more to come from him.

"His deliveries from set plays were excellent. He looked a threat and looked sharp, so we're pleased.

"He's different to the players we've got.

"That's why we wanted to sign him. He offers a different threat.

"He's more of a ball carrier and his delivery is very good. He's a wide player who has played wide throughout his career.

"I was very fortunate we were able to bring him into the club.

"I'm really happy to have him here with us."

Walsall improved in the second half against Forest Green, but were ultimately undone by Mathew Stevens and Jake Young's goals.

Taylor added on the display: "I didn't like us in the first half.

"I thought we paid them too much respect. We didn't press the way I wanted. In the second half though, there was a marked improvement.

"You have to contextualise things a bit. Things are going well at the club.