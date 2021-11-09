Walsall boss Matt Taylor in running for manager of the month

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall chief Matt Taylor has been nominated for the League Two manager of the month award.

Walsall manager Matt Taylor
Taylor has been recognised after guiding the Saddlers to 12 points from a possible 18 during an unbeaten October, and is one of four up for the gong.

Ex-Walsall chief Darrell Clarke – now of Port Vale – is also in the running, along with Swindon Town's Ben Garner and Exeter City's Matt Taylor.

The judging panel comprises former Barnsley chief Danny Wilson, Sky Sports pundit and ex-Saddler Don Goodman, EFL communications director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

The winner will be announced on Friday.

