Walsall boss Matt Taylor in running for manager of the month

Taylor has been recognised after guiding the Saddlers to 12 points from a possible 18 during an unbeaten October, and is one of four up for the gong.
Ex-Walsall chief Darrell Clarke – now of Port Vale – is also in the running, along with Swindon Town's Ben Garner and Exeter City's Matt Taylor.
The judging panel comprises former Barnsley chief Danny Wilson, Sky Sports pundit and ex-Saddler Don Goodman, EFL communications director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.
The winner will be announced on Friday.