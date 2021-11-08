Walsall to host Swindon in FA Cup second round

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

After beating King's Lynn Town 1-0 this past weekend, the Saddlers are set to welcome their League Two rivals to the Banks's Stadium.

The tie is set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, December 4 and Taylor will be hoping to get the better of his former employers.

He spent two years with Swindon at the end of his playing career and made his first steps into coaching with the club before moving on to Tottenham – and then becoming Walsall chief in the summer.

Kidderminster Harriers, meanwhile, have also been drawn at home.

They will face National League outfit Halifax at Aggborough on the back of seeing off Grimsby 1-0.