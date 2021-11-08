FA Cup: King's Lynn Town 0 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

See how we rated the Walsall players in their FA Cup win.

Carl Rushworth

Not the busiest afternoon of the impressive young goalkeeper’s season. Beaten by one effort, but Shade cleared.

Spectator 6

Hayden White

All all-action display from the improving right-back. He started the game excellently and was crucial in crossing for Kiernan’s winner. Was powerful throughout and crucially cleared off the line after the break.

Power 8

Rollin Menayese

Just edged parter Monthe as the standout Saddlers centre-half. Did everything with admirable calm and composure.

Composed 7

Manny Monthe

Alongside Menayese, not nearly the most tested they will be this season, but did his bit to earn the clean sheet.

Solid 6

Stephen Ward

Used the ball well and was experienced enough to clear his lines when he had to. Showed a willingness to attack down the left.

Experience 6

Joss Labadie

Grew into the contest and by the latter stages his presence was felt in the heart of midfield. Won his battles and kept his side going.

Presence 7

Jack Earing

The impressive young midfielder continues to catch the eye. Quick thinking for the only goal with a short free-kick during a smooth display.

Eye-catching 8

Tyrese Shade

Back in the side after his goal heroics from the bench last time out and he started the game brightly, causing numerous problems. Faded, but still lively.

Lively 7

Emmanuel Osadebe

An intelligent display from an attack-minded midfield player who is happy to play his role in the team and rotate with Labadie and Co.

Intelligent 6

Brendan Kiernan

Popped up with the all-important winner early on and ran himself into the ground.

Match-winner 7

George Miller

Not his afternoon as Lynn centre-halves did well, but there was no lack of effort. His tiresome runs kept the stoppers honest all day.

Tiresome 6

Substitutes

Kieran Phillips (for Kiernan, 65) Welcome fresh legs down the left. Sam Perry (for Osadebe, 82) n/a.

Subs not used: Rose, Taylor, Bates, Leak, Khan, Sadler.

