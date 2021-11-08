FA Cup: King's Lynn Town 0 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

George Miller.

Carl Rushworth

Not the busiest afternoon of the impressive young goalkeeper’s season. Beaten by one effort, but Shade cleared.

Spectator 6

Hayden White

All all-action display from the improving right-back. He started the game excellently and was crucial in crossing for Kiernan’s winner. Was powerful throughout and crucially cleared off the line after the break.

Power 8

Rollin Menayese

Just edged parter Monthe as the standout Saddlers centre-half. Did everything with admirable calm and composure.

Composed 7

Manny Monthe

Alongside Menayese, not nearly the most tested they will be this season, but did his bit to earn the clean sheet.

Solid 6

Stephen Ward

Used the ball well and was experienced enough to clear his lines when he had to. Showed a willingness to attack down the left.

Experience 6

Joss Labadie

Grew into the contest and by the latter stages his presence was felt in the heart of midfield. Won his battles and kept his side going.

Presence 7

Jack Earing

The impressive young midfielder continues to catch the eye. Quick thinking for the only goal with a short free-kick during a smooth display.

Eye-catching 8

Tyrese Shade

Back in the side after his goal heroics from the bench last time out and he started the game brightly, causing numerous problems. Faded, but still lively.

Lively 7

Emmanuel Osadebe

An intelligent display from an attack-minded midfield player who is happy to play his role in the team and rotate with Labadie and Co.

Intelligent 6

Brendan Kiernan

Popped up with the all-important winner early on and ran himself into the ground.

Match-winner 7

George Miller

Not his afternoon as Lynn centre-halves did well, but there was no lack of effort. His tiresome runs kept the stoppers honest all day.

Tiresome 6

Substitutes

Kieran Phillips (for Kiernan, 65) Welcome fresh legs down the left. Sam Perry (for Osadebe, 82) n/a.