FA Cup: King's Lynn Town 0 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

Carl Rushworth
Not the busiest afternoon of the impressive young goalkeeper’s season. Beaten by one effort, but Shade cleared.
Spectator 6
Hayden White
All all-action display from the improving right-back. He started the game excellently and was crucial in crossing for Kiernan’s winner. Was powerful throughout and crucially cleared off the line after the break.
Power 8
Rollin Menayese
Just edged parter Monthe as the standout Saddlers centre-half. Did everything with admirable calm and composure.
Composed 7
Manny Monthe
Alongside Menayese, not nearly the most tested they will be this season, but did his bit to earn the clean sheet.
Solid 6
Stephen Ward
Used the ball well and was experienced enough to clear his lines when he had to. Showed a willingness to attack down the left.
Experience 6
Joss Labadie
Grew into the contest and by the latter stages his presence was felt in the heart of midfield. Won his battles and kept his side going.
Presence 7
Jack Earing
The impressive young midfielder continues to catch the eye. Quick thinking for the only goal with a short free-kick during a smooth display.
Eye-catching 8
Tyrese Shade
Back in the side after his goal heroics from the bench last time out and he started the game brightly, causing numerous problems. Faded, but still lively.
Lively 7
Emmanuel Osadebe
An intelligent display from an attack-minded midfield player who is happy to play his role in the team and rotate with Labadie and Co.
Intelligent 6
Brendan Kiernan
Popped up with the all-important winner early on and ran himself into the ground.
Match-winner 7
George Miller
Not his afternoon as Lynn centre-halves did well, but there was no lack of effort. His tiresome runs kept the stoppers honest all day.
Tiresome 6
Substitutes
Kieran Phillips (for Kiernan, 65) Welcome fresh legs down the left. Sam Perry (for Osadebe, 82) n/a.
Subs not used: Rose, Taylor, Bates, Leak, Khan, Sadler.