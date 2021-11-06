Matt Taylor: We are lucky to have Stephen Ward at Walsall

Stephen Ward and Matt Taylor

Former Wolves man Ward joined the Saddlers on a one-year deal in the summer and has played all 15 games in League Two so far.

He was expected to start at King’s Lynn Town in the FA Cup this afternoon as well, and Taylor has been mightily impressed by the 36-year-old Irishman’s drive and determination.

“Wardy has been brilliant,” said Taylor. “I knew, having played with Wardy at Burnley, what he offered in terms of professionalism.

“He’s been nothing short of exemplary every day.

“With his behaviour on the training ground and his application on the training pitch, you wouldn’t know he’s 36. That’s huge testament to him.

“He’s obviously played football at a much higher level, so to come here and show that drive and desire – to be at the top of his game on a daily basis – is fantastic.

“Wardy doesn’t take days off. He doesn’t ever say ‘I need a day off’.

“He’s out there on the pitch every day with the players and is an extremely influential member of the squad. A lot of the players look up to him for what he’s achieved.”

Ward – who played 239 times for Wolves – has been a constant presence at left-back, completing 90 minutes in every league game for the Saddlers.

Taylor feels they are lucky to have him at the club as he added: “I was really pleased when we signed him.

“It’s his physical condition and his whole round demeanour.

“He’s a huge part of what we’re doing at the football club.

“We’re extremely pleased he’s playing week in and week out.