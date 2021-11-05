Walsall ace Rollin Menayese up for the Cup

The Saddlers get going in the competition tomorrow as they go to King’s Lynn Town in the first round.
And centre-half Menayese, who is yet to have a major Cup foray in his career, wants to provide some excitement for the fans.
“It’d be great to have a run,” he said.
“You want to get a good draw and play against big sides.
“This is a competition that gives you that opportunity.
“Fingers crossed, this season can be the one where we go on a run and have some good nights at Bescot.
“If you can do that, it brings a real buzz around the town and around the club.
“It can give you a lot of confidence and something to look forward to. It’s massive for everyone.”
Walsall fell at the first hurdle last season and standing in their way this time are a King’s Lynn side who have struggled so far in the National League.
Menayese, though, knows they will have to be on their mettle.
He added: “We’ve got to be at it.
“We’re all looking forward to putting in a good performance and, hopefully, the result should take care of itself if we do.”