Walsall ace Rollin Menayese up for the Cup

Rollin Menayese

The Saddlers get going in the competition tomorrow as they go to King’s Lynn Town in the first round.

And centre-half Menayese, who is yet to have a major Cup foray in his career, wants to provide some excitement for the fans.

“It’d be great to have a run,” he said.

“You want to get a good draw and play against big sides.

“This is a competition that gives you that opportunity.

“Fingers crossed, this season can be the one where we go on a run and have some good nights at Bescot.

“If you can do that, it brings a real buzz around the town and around the club.

“It can give you a lot of confidence and something to look forward to. It’s massive for everyone.”

Walsall fell at the first hurdle last season and standing in their way this time are a King’s Lynn side who have struggled so far in the National League.

Menayese, though, knows they will have to be on their mettle.

He added: “We’ve got to be at it.