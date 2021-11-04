Matt Taylor wants Walsall duo to raise the noise

Rollin Menayese

Menayese and Monthe helped the Saddlers grab a clean sheet against Sutton United last time out and have caught the eye at the centre of defence.

Taylor is pleased with how they are coming along and says the next step for the duo is to be more vocal.

“They still don’t talk enough. They’re still not loud enough, but you’re seeing the bond between them is growing,” he said.

“We’re fortunate at the football club that we have four very good centre-backs at this level and competition is extremely high.”

Taylor feels Menayese and Monthe are benefitting from that competition as he added: “If you perform when you’re in the team, you stay in the team.

"If you come off from that, I believe that somebody else will come in.

“The strength of your XI is not those on the pitch, it’s those that are pushing those that are in the team every single day, and doing it respectfully.