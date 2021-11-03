Walsall toast promotion 20 years on

Ray Graydon gets a drenching as his players celebrate promotion to the second tier

The 'Road to the Millennium' event will see the Saddlers' remarkable 3-2 victory over Reading focused on, with stories from those involved in the triumph.

Boss Ray Graydon, Jimmy Walker, Dean Keates, Don Goodman and Darren Byfield will be among those at the Stadium Suite on Friday, November 19.

Darren Wrack, Ian Roper, Carl Emberson, Tom Bennett, Tony Barras and Mick Halsall have also been confirmed for the night, which has been organised by ex-Walsall player Wayne Thomas' Ace Events.

Funds will be raised for both Ace Foundation and Cardiac Risk in the Young. Doors open at 7pm ahead of a 7.30pm start.