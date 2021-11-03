Walsall toast promotion 20 years on

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

The greats of Walsall's 2001 play-off winning team are getting back together to relive that iconic day in Cardiff at a special evening next month.

Ray Graydon gets a drenching as his players celebrate promotion to the second tier
Ray Graydon gets a drenching as his players celebrate promotion to the second tier

The 'Road to the Millennium' event will see the Saddlers' remarkable 3-2 victory over Reading focused on, with stories from those involved in the triumph.

Boss Ray Graydon, Jimmy Walker, Dean Keates, Don Goodman and Darren Byfield will be among those at the Stadium Suite on Friday, November 19.

Darren Wrack, Ian Roper, Carl Emberson, Tom Bennett, Tony Barras and Mick Halsall have also been confirmed for the night, which has been organised by ex-Walsall player Wayne Thomas' Ace Events.

Funds will be raised for both Ace Foundation and Cardiac Risk in the Young. Doors open at 7pm ahead of a 7.30pm start.

Tickets for the event are priced at £22 per person – or £200 for a table of 10 – with a meal included. They can be purchased through the club's ticket office.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News