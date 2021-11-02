Matt Taylor: Walsall on the up

Matt Taylor.

The Saddlers are now seven games unbeaten in all competitions after the 1-0 away win at Sutton United.

That result pushed them even closer to the top half and play-offs and the boss hopes his side can keep up their high standards.

When asked how important it was to hold on for the clean sheet, Taylor said: "It's important because it now puts us on a level goal difference, more than anything else.

"I haven't checked any other results. I rarely do, I concentrate on the team that we are.

"And that's why I talk about building and understanding the process, because if they continue to do what's asked of them and knowing that it works, then we have a chance of putting something together.

"What we're doing at the moment is continuing to build momentum at the football club.

"It's important that the players understand that every single day that they turn in for training, I expect 100 per cent effort. You can see the rewards today, they found a way to win a game of football that probably five or six weeks ago we wouldn't have.