Walsall's Tyrese Shade helped by Matt Taylor rivalry

Tyrese Shade.

The winger curled in a free-kick from 25 yards on Saturday to give Walsall the three points away at Sutton United.

And Taylor, who was known for his impressive dead ball strikes as a player, has been challenging Shade to free-kick competitions in training.

“He’s shown me a few things to be fair,” Shade said. “We do a lot of practice and the gaffer and me like to have a few competitions in training.

“I didn’t expect to take it to be fair, but the gaffer told me to get on it.

“I saw the shape of the wall and I was always going to bend it around.

“The wall was quite narrow so I knew there was no chance I was getting it up and over, so it was always about bending it around and finding the corner.