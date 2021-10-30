Walsall benefitting from George Miller's determination

George Miller scores

Miller has scored seven goals in nine matches since joining the Saddlers on loan from Barnsley, including three in his last two.

The 23-year-old arrived at the Banks’s under pressure to perform having fallen out of favour at his parent club.

Taylor said: “Where we are fortunate with George is he is at a point of his career where he has a point to prove. He had to come here and score goals. That is where he is at right now in his career.

“It is no surprise he is doing as well as he is, considering the amount of work he puts in and the attitude he shows on a daily basis.”

Though pleased with Miller’s goal return, Taylor believes his tally should be even higher.

He explained: “I am going to be brutally honest and say he should have more than seven goals, with the chances he’s had. But he’s a player at the moment who is full of confidence.

“You often see when confidence is high players perform better and more consistently and that is what George is doing.

“He has been nothing short of excellent since he arrived here. That is not just the performances the fans are fortunate to see and the goals he has scored. It is how he works around the training ground, his punctuality and his politeness, his willingness to learn and improve.