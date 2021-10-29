Matt Taylor: Walsall draws must become wins

By Matt Maher

Matt Taylor admits Walsall must start turning draws into wins if they are to challenge for promotion.

The boss believes tomorrow’s match at sixth-placed Sutton United will provide an indication of where the Saddlers currently stand in relation to other contenders aiming to be in the mix this season.

Taylor has been encouraged by his team’s recent form, which has seen them take nine points from their last five matches. But he knows there are still improvements to be made.

He said: “They (Sutton) are in a position we would like to be in and therefore it is a test for our players to judge where we are.

“I feel we are getting better and that every game we are making positive strides. We are in a vein of form where, OK, we have not had as many wins as we would have liked.

“Those draws need to be turned into wins if we are serious about having a positive season.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

