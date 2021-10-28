Josh Gordon impressed by Walsall

Josh Gordon

Gordon, who scored 27 goals in 123 appearances during three seasons with the Saddlers, came back to haunt them with Barrow’s stoppage-time equaliser in Saturday’s 2-2 League Two draw.

And while proud of his growth during his Saddlers stay, the 27-year-old said it was the right time to leave after ‘falling out of love’ with the game during Walsall’s struggles last term.

“It was a rollercoaster three years – the first year we got relegated but I think I held my own that first season, scored a few goals, helped us nearly stay up,” said Gordon. “Second year I got top goalscorer, player of the season and then last year I was out for half a season with an injury and then I came back into a bit of a broken side after the manager (Darrell Clarke) left.

“Dutts (Brian Dutton) took over but things weren’t really going the way we wanted. Come the end of the season, I just felt like it was time for a change.

“I’ve grafted to get into the league, I came into the league late, worked hard and never taken football for granted, but the last few months of last year just took the love away a little bit.

“Nothing against the fans, nothing against the club. Just a personal thing and that’s what made me know it was time to change and I’ve got that love back now.”

Gordon, though, acknowledged the Saddlers dominated the first half against his new club and admitted he ‘hardly got a touch in the second half’ against centre-half Manny Monthe.

“They’ve made a few additions and they look a good side – and we knew they were going to be a good side,” he added. “First half, they came at us, even second half at times they came at us and on the counter-attack they looked dangerous. I think they will do well.”

And despite being the villain with his late, late leveller, Gordon was pleased with the overall response he received from the Walsall faithful on his return.