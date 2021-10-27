Walsall ‘Match-winners’ ready to deliver

George Miller scores

The Saddlers conceded an injury-time equaliser on Saturday and return to action at Sutton United this weekend. But with the front four so good in the first half-an-hour against Barrow, and others on the bench waiting for their chance, Miller believes there are plenty of attacking options for head coach Matt Taylor to select from.

“You need match-winners on the pitch and I think we have got two, three, four match-winners who can turn a game now,” he said.

“If one of us can turn a game on its head and score a goal or two – the more of those players we have either starting or from the bench the more we are going to give ourselves a chance.”

Walsall are next in action at Sutton United on Saturday and Miller is confident there will be a strong reaction after the crushing disappointment of conceding an injury time equaliser against Barrow. We will lick our wounds after Saturday and then be working this week and ready to go again at Sutton,” he said.