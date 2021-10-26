George Miller thrilled by Walsall creativity

George Miller scores..

The on-loan frontman now has seven goals from his first nine league games in Saddlers colours, most recently a brace in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Barrow.

As the pivot to Walsall’s attack Miller has to put in plenty of graft and running but equally is well aware that he has the freedom to make his runs and make himself a target to be found by his team-mates.

“Playing up front on your own can be tough but I have done it before in my career,” says the 23-year-old.

“Sometimes I play with a big target man but I do enjoy playing up there on my own especially when you have got players looking to feed you like Paddy (Emmanuel Osadebe) who is a great number ten.

“When they have the ball you know you can get on the shoulder of the defender and look for the pass and so credit to them, they make my job a lot easier.

“The gaffer has been class as well, top drawer, not restricting me or telling me too much what I need to do by baffling my head with a lot of information!

“He is giving me a bit of freedom up there and when I get that in my career I have managed to score goals.