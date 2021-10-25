Walsall 2 Barrow 2 - Player Ratings

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 23/10/2021..Walsall FC V Barrow. W: Joss Labadie V B: Robbie Gotts..

CARL RUSHWORTH

Probably not his busiest afternoon in a Walsall shirt and could do little about either Barrow goal. Continues to show confidence in playing out from the back and made a good save late on prior to the equaliser.

Routine: 6

HAYDEN WHITE

Strong as ever in defence and got forward when he could most notably with the excellent assist for the second goal. Will be among those disappointed that the last gasp leveller came from Walsall’s right.

Assist: 6

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Some important blocks and headers when Barrow had their threatening moments. Cushioned header almost set up a chance and continues to play at a high level.

Consistent: 7

MANNY MONTHE

Strength was again on show and offers a formidable line of defence. Limited Barrow to scraps for so long but found himself on the wrong side as Gordon snatched the equaliser.

Power: 6

STEPHEN WARD

Produced some crisp and incisive passing to keep Walsall moving especially during the first half hour and came up with an important block with backs to the wall in the latter stages. Sadly it wasn’t enough.

Passing: 6

JACK EARING

Oozes calmness and confidence and feels like he ran the game in the opening half hour. Clever low free kick almost caught Barrow out but not as influential after the break.

Impressive: 7

JOSS LABADIE

Contributed to Walsall’s early dominance and is such a key figure not just winning the ball back but keeping things moving. Also popped up with a looping header in the second half.

Influential: 7

KIERAN PHILLIPS

Great first half run before shooting narrowly wide and part of an energetic front four who did so well early on. Also always willing to track back down the left.

Energetic: 6

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Purposeful with the ball at his feet and tried to pick a pass where he could - in a decent run of form. But also willing to battle at both ends of the pitch including one very timely interception in his own area.

Willing: 6

CONOR WILKINSON

So dangerous during Walsall’s first half purple patch with two great efforts saved and always looking to drive forward. Tired a bit after the break but to be understood given he is only a few games back from injury.

Threatening: 7

GEORGE MILLER

By George he had a great game! On the spot for the first and a sumptuous finish for the second. At times the ball didn’t run for him but always available and a constant threat with a goal return to match.

Excellent: 8

SUBS:

TYRESE SHADE (for Phillips 63): Not as involved as in previous games but still a very good threat to bring on from the bench as one of several exciting front players at Walsall’s disposal.

Potential: 6

Perry (for Osadebe, 87)