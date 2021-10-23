Walsall 2 Barrow 2 – Report

George Miller scores

George Miller’s brace appeared to have inspired the in-form Saddlers to another three points, slotting home in the fourth and 62nd minutes either side of George Williams’s 36th minute equaliser.

Walsall had totally dominated the first half hour, playing some scintillating football and powering forward at will, only to find Barrow keeper Paul Farman in top form to keep his side in the game.

Then came the first equaliser and, while the second half was a far more even affair, Walsall appeared to have sealed the win thanks to Miller’s exquisite flicked finish.

As full time approached there were one or two nervy moments in the Saddlers defence but, just as it looked as though they were going to hang on, Gordon popped up to break Walsall hearts.

Once again there was so much to be positive about particularly during that electric opening period, and the unbeaten run stretches to six games, but the feeling was very much two points lost after going so close to a result which would have brought the play-offs within striking distance.

Report

Walsall made just one change to the team which had continued their fine recent run with a midweek win at Oldham.

Kieran Phillips came back into the starting line-up with Tyrese Shade dropping to the bench.

Barrow, managed by former Birmingham City midfielder Mark Cooper, made two changes with Josh Kay and Williams coming in for James Jones and Offrande Zanzala.

Walsall were the first to show thanks to some great work from Conor Wilkinson inside three minutes.

The Saddlers forward cut inside past a couple of challenges and let fly with a powerful effort which Farman tipped over the crossbar.

But from the resulting corner, Walsall went ahead.

Keeper Farman punched the corner skywards and was then forced to retreat to parry Wilkinson’s header, then denied Manny Monthe’s follow-up while on the floor, but could do nothing as Miller pounced to slam home and give Walsall the perfect start.

It wasn’t quite as early as Kieran Phillips’ goal in the previous home game against Salford but was another sign of Walsall being quick out of the traps on home soil.

The Saddlers were properly in the mood and oozing confidence and Miller almost made it two on eight minutes after springing the line down the left.

He cut inside and hit a powerful low shot which Farman clawed away.

Wilkinson connected well with the resulting free kick but it was just too close to the overworked Farman who was again on hand to parry the ball away.

Phillips was next to threaten with a purposeful run in from the inside left channel creating space before trying to pick his spot, the ball drifting narrowly wide of Farman’s post.

The Saddlers had produced six shots on target in little over ten minutes and it was perhaps no surprise that Farman needed a spot of treatment after Phillips’ shot.

Wilkinson’s driving running won another free kick in a promising position and, from this one, Jack Earing tried a low effort which almost caught Farman out only for the keeper to just about push the ball away.

There was almost 20 minutes on the clock before Barrow enjoyed their first real sight of the Saddlers’ goal, Kay delivering a cross from the left which ran all the way through for Stephen Ward to clear.

Ollie Banks went in the book for an elbow on Emmanuel Osadebe from a robust challenge with left the Walsall number ten needing treatment.

There was controversy just before the half hour mark as Phillips powered through the middle of the park and had knocked the ball through only to be blatantly obstructed by Joe Grayson.

He was still maybe 35 yards from goal but for all the world looked as if he would be clean through with a run on goal but referee Andy Haines, perhaps thinking there was enough defensive cover, opted for a yellow card rather than red.

Barrow were all over the place defensively and struggling to cope with the Walsall onslaught and Patrick Brough was the third player into the book for pulling back Miller on 32 minutes.

Walsall were continuing to power forward and Osadebe advanced before trying his luck with a decent effort which was narrowly off target.

And yet - how often does this happen - with Walsall unable to add to their advantage despite complete dominance, Barrow equalised in the 36th minute,

Kay found Hutton out wide on a quick breakaway and his pullback was despatched first time by Williams for his first goal for the club.

It was a hammer blow given how the game had previously unfolded but Walsall quickly tried to regain the momentum, Osadebe again on the charge only to fire straight at Farman.

Incredibly though, Barrow almost went ahead minutes later as Williams swung in a dipping free kick which the backpedalling Carl Rushworth managed to tip over the bar.

Into added time at the end of the half Robbie Gotts low shot was comfortably claimed by Rushworth with the teams somehow level going into the interval.

There was a far quieter start to the second half than the first with the first action of note a booking for Jordan Stevens eight minutes in.

Rollin Menayese met the resulting free kick with a cushioned downward header but no Walsall player was on hand to get on the end of it.

Wilkinson then sent in a cross in the 59th minute to the edge of the area where Joss Labadie met it with a header which was comfortable for Farman.

But just after the hour mark, it was Walsall who nudged themselves back in front.

Hayden White broke down the right and sent in a low cross which Miller expertly tucked away with a first time finish.

Barrow were aggrieved thinking the ball may have gone out of play and Kay became the next player into the book for his vociferous protests.

Straight after the goal Walsall boss Matt Taylor made his first change of the afternoon with Shade coming on for Phillips.

Barrow made a couple of changes themselves to try and dictate proceedings in their search for a second equaliser and they were certainly now enjoying much of the possession as the game moved into its closing stages.

There was some slightly nervous defending to clear one corner away before Wilkinson emphatically headed away a second as Walsall preserved their advantage before Miller then headed a difficult chance wide from White’s cross at the other end.

Nerves were certainly starting to jangle as Walsall were pushed further back and, six minutes from time, Rushworth did well to gather at the second attempt after Banks’s low drive appeared to take a couple of deflections.

As the game drifted into five minutes of added time both White and Miller went into the book for Walsall and a Brough cross flashed agonisingly across the area.

But with the game literally just seconds into the sixth minute of added time Gordon converted a left wing cross in front of the delighted away win to inflict a cruel blow on Walsall which they really didn’t deserve.

Even then, there was still time for Miller to turn inside the Barrow penalty area and try a shot which Farman saved low to his right, leaving a very frustrated atmosphere at the Banks’s Stadium and a case of what might have been.

Teams

Walsall (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; White, Menayese, Monthe, Ward; Labadie, Earing; Phillips (Shade 63); Osadebe (Perry 86) Wilkinson; Miller.

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Taylor, Kiernan, Leak, Khan.

Goals: Miller (4, 62)

Barrow (4-1-2-3): Farman; Hutton, Grayson, Ellis, Brough; Banks; Stevens (James 76), Gotts; Williams (White 69), Gordon, Kay.

Subs not used: Moloney (gk), Brown, Jones, Arthur.

Goals: Williams (36) Gordon (90+6)

Attendance: 4508