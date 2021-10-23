Emmanuel Osadebe: Walsall finding right balance

Emmanuel Osadebe.

The Saddlers, who struggled at the start of the campaign, host Barrow today looking to make it six games unbeaten in all competitions.

And Osadebe believes the team has now found it’s feet following a busy summer that saw the arrival of head coach Matt Taylor and a host of new players.

“We just needed time,” he said. “From the start of the season to now we’ve improved a lot.

“The past few weeks there’s been a real togetherness and understanding of each other’s game. We have a picture of what we want to do. Everyone’s confidence is up and there’s a good feeling all around the club.